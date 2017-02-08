Investigator | Health inspectors charged with falsifying inspections

GEAUGA COUNTY - The safety of food is in question in this rural northeast Ohio county after criminal investigators say they caught the county's two chief health inspectors repeatedly goofing off and falsifying inspection reports.

Inspectors Mark Janezic and Anthony Zoccali have been indicted on charges of tampering with records and theft in office.

"These inspectors are supposed to be going out and making sure the places where we eat are safe so we don't get food poisoning or something like that," said Karen Sweet, the county's chief criminal investigator.

Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz says the two inspectors were found repeatedly failing to inspect many of the county's 415 food service businesses. Sweet said what's equally disturbing is that the inspectors often claimed to do inspections that they never performed..

"They put locations they were never at," said Sweet. "If they were actually at an inspection, they inflated the times."

Flaiz says his investigators conducted surveillance on the inspectors for three months, attaching a GPS device on their county-owned vehicles.

Sweet says they found Janezic "hiding out" in parking lots of various stores including a Gamestop in Chardon where he bought $400 worth of video games.

"When our investigator went in afterwards to talk wit the clerk she was very nervous because he(Janezic) was in there so long shopping," she said.

Flaiz says investigators caught Zoccali do a couple inspections in the morning , then spend his work afternoons at various parks relaxing.

Sweet says Zoccali usually went to three different parks before he called it quits for the day.

"I didn't see him do anything but read a newspaper," she said.

Zoccali and Janezic resigned after being confronted with the results of the county's investigation.

Channel 3 reached out to Zoccali for comment, but he did not return phone calls. The Investigator Tom Meyer caught up with Janezic at his Concord home. He denied the allegations and declined further comment as he closed the front door.

The county admits the two veteran inspectors were put in positions of trust and went largely unchecked.

"We don't have the time or resources to check that every inspection has been done," said Geauga County Health Commissioner Robert Weisdack.

The county is now training two inspectors to replace Zoccali and Janezic.

"We are going back and doing a re-inspection of all facilities," said Weisdack. "We're making changes with the way we do inspections and we're making sure they're not only done but done correctly," Weisdack said.

