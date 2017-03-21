Investigator | Inspections uncovering food safety violations following indictments of inspectors

GEAUGA COUNTY - Food safety has been in question ever since criminal investigators say they caught inspectors Mark Janezic and Anthony Zoccali falsifying inspections and failing to do their job.

Geauga County Health Commissioner Robert Weisdack promised that his department would reinspect every food service operation in the county starting in January.

Based on food inspection records reviewed by WKYC Channel 3 Investigator Tom Meyer, the county has completed inspections of nearly a third of the 415 establishments in Geauga County.

These include restaurants, grocery stores, and schools.

Records show of the 121 inspections done so far since January, inspectors found 110 violations, including 35 critical violations such as mold build-up on ice machines and on pop nozzles, improper storage of meat and chicken, and incorrect temperatures in food storage areas.

A number of businesses corrected the violations immediately in the presence of inspectors.

Dan Mix, who recently resigned as the second in command at the health department, said the criminal investigation uncovered the glaring need for more accountability.

"I think the community should be outraged," Mix said. "Residents have the right to know their food is safe."

Weisdack said they're moving quickly to restore consumer confidence.

"We're monitoring the situation. We are making inspections and they are being done correctly," Weisdack said.

Former inspectors Janezic and Zoccali have pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with records and theft in office.

© 2017 WKYC-TV