Investigator | Local school supervisor admits destroying complaints about unsafe bus drivers

MENTOR - WKYC Channel 3 news has learned exclusively that a Mentor school bus driver, who was involved in a fatal accident, had been the target of complaints for eight years.

But a school bus supervisor admitted the complaints were shredded after she personally investigated each one.

Sue Clemente says she complained about Gary McClintick a number of times regarding speeding, road rage and crossing a double yellow line with children on board his bus.

"I always felt deep down he was an accident waiting to happen and then it did," Clemente said.

Clemente came forward during a recent civil trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit against McClintick and the Mentor Board of Education.

Police say he was speeding---37 mph in a 25 mph zone---with 11 kids on board. McClintick denies speeding and wasn't charged after colliding with a car driven by Jennifer Cribbs.

The 62-year-old woman had to be extricated from the vehicle which was totalled. Her injuries were called catastrophic. She later died.

"We have a bus driver with eight years of complaints that are gone because they've been destroyed and he finally killed somebody," said Mark DiCello, one of the lawyers representing the victim's husband.

Karen Gerardi is the school bus supervisor who testified that she shredded complaints after conducting her own investigations. She explained in a deposition how she would start her probes by asking the driver if he or she was speeding.

"I would be told no, but what happens is I go out in my car and I hide and they don't know I'm there and I'm watching them," she said.

Gerardi said she would go undercover to try to verify complaints. She said her snooping around didn't find one violation.

"They don't want us to know how dangerous their bus drivers have been," said attorney Robert DiCello.

DiCello's co-counsel, Jim Casey, called the shredding of documents reckless.

"People need to know what the complaints are," he said.

A school district spokeswoman said the papers Gerardi destroyed were her personal notes and were only discarded after she investigated each complaint and found no substantiation.

"Accountability, records, safety. They are hand in glove and in Mentor, for whatever reason, it's not being followed," Robert DiCello said.

A jury in the civil trial awarded the victim's husband $1.26 million.

McClintick decided to retire..

