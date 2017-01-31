NAACP seeks Tamir Rice grand jury transcripts

Tamir Rice. (Photo: Rice family photo)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland-branch of the NAACP went to court Tuesday seeking release of portions of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against the officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

President Michael Nelson originally sought the complete release of the normally secretive transcripts, but later relented and modified his petition.

Nelson said he is only seeking comments made by prosecutors after all testimony was presented.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy R. McDonnell has yet to rule on the request.

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Tuesday that he supports the release of partial transcripts.

The NAACP remains critical of former Prosecutor Tim McGinty, whose office handled the grand jury evidence and witness testimony that ultimately led to no criminal charges being filed against Cleveland Officer Timothy Loehmann.

Civil rights attorneys are seeking the transcripts to erase any lingering suspicion over McGinty’s handling of the case.

McGinty lost the Democratic primary last year to O’Malley.

