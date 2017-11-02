Police: Blood connects Scullin to Strongsville teacher's slaying

(Photo: Facebook)

STRONGSVILLE - The blood of Strongsville school teacher Melinda Pleskovic was found on the blade of a knife located in a pickup truck driven by her daughter's fiance, court records show.

In addition, police say Jeffrey Scullin's DNA was found on the knife handle and that more blood was found on a passenger side door. Police describe the knife as a 'large, tactical' weapon.

Scullin, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, making false alarms and tampering with evidence.

He is being held under a $1 million bond.

The court document filed by Strongsville police investigators is the first true glimpse of how Scullin came to emerge as a suspect in Pleskovic's shooting and stabbing death Oct. 23 inside her Blazing Star home.

Scullin, who lived with Pleskovic, 49, and her husband, was set to marry the couple's daughter just days after the killing. Instead, the family held a funeral and Scullin served as a pallbearer.

Police reports show the Pleskovics had complained for a year about pranks and break-ins at their home One attempted break-in, four days before the slaying, was reported by Scullin. The false alarm charge is connected to that burglary report, documents show.

It was Scullin and Pleskovic's husband who called 911 after arriving home and discovering Melinda Pleskovic's body on the kitchen floor.

Surveillance cameras were examined and confirm that the family had spent time at Applebees prior to the slaying.

Police are also examining Scullin's cell phone as well as the phones of the Pleskovic family for possible evidence.

© 2017 WKYC-TV