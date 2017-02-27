(Photo: Phil Trexler, WKYC)

Some work 36 straight hours. Some 48. Others have hit 52 hours and then gotten behind the wheel...without even a nap.

And there’s no law against it.

These are private ambulance drivers - paramedics and EMTs - and in Ohio, their work hours are generally unregulated.

Many companies have policies in place and strictly ban drivers from working excessively without sleep.

Others, such as Community Care Ambulance, say they discourage long hours.

Yet, two former CCA drivers say they and others often worked more than two straight days, without sleep...and sometimes while driving patients hundreds of miles.

“There’s people who worked 36 straight hours. I knew a few who worked 52 hours,” said one driver, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. “We’re supposed to be helping the public, not putting them at risk.”

A Community Care Ambulance spokesman says there are safeguards in place to ensure ambulance workers do not work excessive hours. He said the company takes seriously the safety of its patients, employees and the public.

The company, however, declined an on-camera interview.

Now, based on the allegations of the former Community Care workers, state Rep. Bill Patmon, D-Cleveland, said he intends to pursue new laws or regulations designed to cap consecutive hours worked.

“We don’t really have any regulations. Folks will work as long as they’re told to work,” Patmon said. “Which is pretty strange thing to have; people that are tired, over-worked, transporting those who can’t help themselves.

“The general public is in danger.”

The new law would affect private ambulance companies throughout Ohio. These private companies transport patients from residences or medical facilities. The paramedics and EMTs are trained and certified, but do not work for government agencies.

"It's probably not very safe working all those hours," said a second former CCA driver. "But, it's also not an uncommon practice which is why nobody usually does anything about it.

"But it's just not safe."

Eight people in Ohio have died in ambulance crashes since 2013. One was Michael Willis of Cleveland.

As a teen, Willis could never catch a break.

He had yet to graduate high school when he was robbed and shot.

At 18, he was sentenced to the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

“He tried to make the most of it, but it altered his life. No doubt it,” said Al, a younger brother.

For the next 30-plus years, Michael Willis did what he could, playing basketball, fixing cars, attending church with family and friends.

“He did his share to try to get over his depression, but being in that wheelchair didn’t help at all,” Al Willis said.

His fight ended on Interstate 71 near Mansfield in August 2014. He died when the ambulance that was driving him to a Columbus hospital crashed. The driver, Amber Brown of Community Care Ambulance, told state troopers that she was looking at her cell phone when the ambulance drifted off the highway.

Michael Willis died at the scene. He was 56.

Willis is one of eight people killed in Ohio in ambulance-related crashes since 2013. Another 404 have been injured in nearly 2,000 crashes, according to the state highway patrol.

Brown pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide charges and received probation. The Willis family, meanwhile, sued Brown and CCA and the two sides settled late last year for $1.5 million.

Al Willis said he supports restrictions on private ambulance drivers.

“You all are driving around here, supposed to be saving people and helping people and you’re just riding around killing people,” Al Willis said.

