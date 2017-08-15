An easier way to pay property taxes

WKYC
The Cuyahoga Treasury is offering new payment options.

If you are having a hard time paying your property taxes, the Cuyahoga County Treasury now offers Easy Pay

Easy Pay allows you to break up those tax bills you get twice a month into monthly payments.There are no fees or penalties on pre-payments.

The program allows you to send in payments or have them automatically debited from your account.

