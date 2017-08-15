An easier way to pay property taxes

The Cuyahoga Treasury is offering new payment options.
If you are having a hard time paying your property taxes, the Cuyahoga County Treasury now offers Easy Pay.
Easy Pay allows you to break up those tax bills you get twice a month into monthly payments.There are no fees or penalties on pre-payments.
The program allows you to send in payments or have them automatically debited from your account.
For more information, click here.
