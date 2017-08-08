How to combat rising costs for seniors

With the rising cost of health care, prescriptions and utilities, there are government and community assistance programs available to many people who qualify but aren't taking advantage of them.

The Cuyahoga County Division of Senior and Adult services is encouraging seniors to use Benefits Checkup. Anyone over the age of 55 can log on and see what programs they qualify for.

The program is free and can help people stay in their homes or pay for expensive prescriptions. The application takes about 30 minutes to complete.

If you aren’t able to log onto the website you can call 216-420-67-00 to get an application in the mail.

