Elderly exploitation: The fastest form of elder abuse

The Cuyahoga County Scam Squad is warning against what has become the fastest growing form of elder abuse there is: exploitation.

They said family members or caregivers are often the ones who take their money.

“When the senior is taken advantage of, it's very difficult for them to ever regain their finances after being exploited,” said Natasha Pietrocola of Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services.

Only one in four cases are ever reported. A couple warning signs to watch out for include unusual bank transactions and new accounts opened in the seniors’ name.

The best advice to avoid this is to be sure not to give any one person too much financial authority.

If you have questions or want more information, call the scam squad at 216-443-70-35.

