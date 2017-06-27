Scam Squad: Beware of concert ticket scams

Concert scams can cost music-lovers money, and can even leave them in the dust.

That’s the warning from the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad. They recently received a complaint from a family who said they bought tickets from a third-party broker and ended up spending 10 times more than the face value of concert tickets.

That’s not the only way they can get you, either.

“Some just sell seats for shows that don’t even exist,” warns Sheryl Harris, the director of the Cuyahoga County office of consumer affairs.

The scam squad advises going right to the venue's website or box office to buy the ticket.

And if a concert is sold out and you must turn to third-party brokers, research them by searching online and checking their BBB ratings.

You can always check in with the scam squad 216-443-7035.

© 2017 WKYC-TV