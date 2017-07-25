Scam Squad: Beware of house deed scams

The Cuyahoga County Scam Squad is warning about fake notices that say you need to buy a copy of the deed to your house.

It may look like it's from the county, but it's from scammers.

“Anytime you get a mailing that looks like it's official from a government agency and it tells you have to pay a lot of money for a record from that agency, that is almost always a scam,” said Sheryl Harris, Cuyahoga Department of Consumer Affairs Director.

You you can get a copy of your deed for free online, and certified copies usually cost less than $10.

If you have been the victim of a scam or want to report a scam, call the scam squad at 216-443-7035.

