Scam Squad: Beware of miracle cures

CLEVELAND - One pill can make you lose weight.

This bracelet will give you balance.

If it’s too good to be true, the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad is warning you it probably is.

The Cuyahoga County scam squad has a warning about “Miracle Cures.”

Most of these so-called cures are bogus and they end up sending you something that is a worthless pill or medication warns Sheryl Harris, the director of Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs.

“If a miracle drug claims to cure all sorts of diseases that’s a red flag," she said. "No one thing cures everything.”

A good way to research products and businesses is to check out the FDA website for a list of warning letters sent to companies for making false claims.

If you think you are being scammed, call the Scam Squad at 216-443-7035.

