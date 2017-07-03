WKYC
Scam Squad: Beware of Veterans Choice Scam

WKYC 5:28 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

The Cuyahoga County Scam Squad is warning veterans about a scam impacting the Veterans choice program. 

The program allows veterans to seek health care outside of the V-A.

“The problem is that scam artist have created a phony telephone number that they hope will cause confusion,” said Larissa Bungo, Assistant Regional Director of the Federal Trade Commission.   

The correct number to call is 866-606-8198.  If you dial 1-800 at the beginning of the veteran's choice number, you're calling scammers who could ask for your credit card information.

Remember the VA will not ask for Financial Account information.

