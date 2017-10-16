Scam Squad: Co-signing loans could cost you

The Cuyahoga County Scam Squad warns co-signing loans could cost you and ruin your financial future.

When you co-sign a loan, any unpaid debts end up on your credit.

If you have to take over payments, you need to consider if you can afford it now and for the life of the loan.

If you have questions about the risks associated with co-signing loans -- you can contact the Scam Squad at 216-443-SCAM.

© 2017 WKYC-TV