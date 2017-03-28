Scam Squad | Don't miss out on valuable tax credits

(Photo: USA TODAY)

It's tax time and many local families are missing out on tax credits that could give add thousands of dollars to your return.

The federal program called the Earned Income Tax Credit or E-I-T-C is offered to individuals and families who fall into low-income or moderate-income tax brackets.

Not only can you get tax credits, but you also qualify to get free tax prep.

Cuyahoga County has two tax preparation sites set up.

To find out if you qualify-- Call 2-1-1 or go to the IRS' website.

