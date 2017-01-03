SCAM SQUAD | Door-to-door scams

While many thieves are going high-tech to try and get your cash, others are robbing you right in front of your eyes.

Cuyahoga County's Scam Squad calls these 'door-to-door scams.'

People will knock on your door and try to offer you a service, like shoveling your driveway.

Or they will try and sell you something as simple as a magazine subscription, but once you buy, you never see them again. And never get what was promised.

Barbara Anderson with the Cleveland Office of Fair Housing and Consumer Affairs tells us you should watch out for full names of the person, full names of the business, the business website, social media, as many details as you can get. She says getting the company name is so important but always have one legitimate telephone number as well.

Anderson adds it's important to remember that just because someone is knocking on your door and you have a conversation with them, they are still a stranger.

Remember you can contact the Scam Squad at 216-443-7035 to report this or any other scams you've experienced.