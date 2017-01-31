SCAM SQUAD | How to avoid snow removal scams

(Photo: USA TODAY)

If you are tired of shoveling and snow blowing and looking to hire someone, be careful! The Better Business Bureau wants you to know five things you should look for before hiring snow removal companies.

Make sure the company has a physical address, not just a PO Box.

Make sure it has at least two working phone numbers.

Make sure the company has proper insurance in case there is any property damage.

Insist on customer references

And make sure you get a written contract that includes when workers will come and how long the service will last.

If the company doesn't show up, you should ask for a refund and file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

Of course, you can also report it to the Scam Squad at 216-443-7035.

