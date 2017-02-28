WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

SCAM SQUAD | IRS scams to steal your tax rebate

Scam Squad ' Tax Rebates

WKYC 12:50 AM. EST March 01, 2017

The Cuyahoga County Scam Squad is sending a warning...scammers could be after your tax rebate.

It happens again and again. Scammers use your social security number to file a tax return in your name and then, they collect  'your rebate.'

But there are things you can do to protect yourself.

"You want to file your tax return early," says Larissa Bungo of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. "If you are filing electronically, make sure your connection is secure. If you are mailing it, take it directly to the post office. Don't leave it in a mailbox where someone may be able to pick it up."

If you get word from the IRS that a tax return has already been filed, you should report the fraud by calling 800-908-4490 or go to identitytheft.gov.

You can also contact the Scam Squad to report any kind of scam at 216-443-7035.

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

SCAM SQUAD | Romance scam victims often lose thousands of dollars

WKYC

SCAM SQUAD | Fake delivery notices

WKYC

SCAM SQUAD | How to avoid snow removal scams

WKYC

SCAM SQUAD | Weight loss scams

WKYC

SCAM SQUAD | Door-to-door scams

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories