Scam Squad: Picking a trustworthy power of attorney

One of the biggest issues elderly people face is making sure they have someone who can make decisions for them when they aren't able to do so.

That's why the Scam Squad says it's very important to choose a power of attorney.

You can choose someone to be in charge of your finances or your health care, but there is just one thing you should keep in mind.

"It should be with someone you trust, that agent who is your power of attorney should be aware of your wishes," said Natasha Pietrocola, Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services.

It is important to choose a power of attorney while you are healthy and well, but know you can always revoke the power of attorney at any given point.

