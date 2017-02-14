SCAM SQUAD | Romance scam victims often lose thousands of dollars

(Photo: Department of Consumer Affairs)

Scam artists are looking to take advantage of those looking for love this Valentine's Day...and really every day online!

Here's what to watch out for when you use dating sites: Scammers are typically head-over-heels in love right away. They usually agree with everything you say.



They also try and have you to get off the dating site and ask to chat through email or texts.

And not too long after, they move in to get your money.

"They get you to trust them. They invent a crisis, a crisis that requires them to spend some money," says Sheryl Harris, Director of the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs. "They can't get to their money and they require you to help them. And because you love them, you want to help out."

Harris says romance scams are often long-term scams and victims end up losing tens of thousands of dollars.

So the most important thing is to remember that you should never send money to anyone you have not met..

If you think you may be the victim of a romance scam, call the Scam Squad at 216-443-7035.

They also have resources for family members who believe their loved one is being scammed.

