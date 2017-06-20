Scam Squad: Scammers are using your account to go shopping

The Cuyahoga County Scam Squad is getting reports of scammers using people’s online accounts to go shopping.

The scammers hack into your online shopping accounts like the ones you may set up for Amazon, Walmart, or Target.

They then start shopping and use the credit card you saved on the site or use a stolen credit card to check out.

Sheryl Harris with the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs recommends deleting any old shopping accounts you don't use anymore and don't store credit account information.

Another good tool is making sure you check your bank and credit card statements.

“If you ask your bank to sign you up for email and text alerts for any kind of activity on your credit or debit cards.....dispute that much faster,” said Harris.

There are a number of consumer laws that protect you from having to pay for purchases you didn’t make, so if you have trouble clearing up a bill for something you didn’t order, speak up.

If you think you are being scammed call the Scam Squad at 216-443-7035.

