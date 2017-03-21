SCAM SQUAD | Watch out for 'Robocalls'

(Photo: Federal Trade Commission)

People across Northeast Ohio are being bombarded by robocalls and the Better Business Bureau is telling consumers to not pick up. Or simply hang up.

Scammers call pretending to be selling vacation packages or auto insurance. If you respond, you could be setting yourself up for a lot more fake calls.

"If you say yes, you are also confirming the phone number is valid and that there is a live person and that you engage in these kinds of conversations," says Sue McConnell of the Cleveland Better Business Bureau. "The result could be that your phone number could be sold and shared with other questionable telemarketers and you will just keep getting more calls."

A reminder: If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry," they should not be calling you. To register for the Do Not Call list, click here.

Here are some other resources to help you fight robocalls:

FTC | How does Robocall work?

FTC | Consumer Information Links

You can report robocall phone numbers to the Scam Squad at 216-443-7035.

