SCAM SQUAD | Weight loss scams

Scammers are targeting those of you who have resolved to lose weight and get healthy in the New Year.

Larissa Bungo with the Federal Trade Commission is part of Cuyahoga County's Scam Squad.

She says when it comes to those miracle creams, supplements and diet plans. there is one simple thing to remember:

"If it sounds too good to be true...well. Just remember there is no quick fix to weight loss. You have to reduce calories, and exercise more. And if you fall for these quick-fix promises, all you will lose is your money."

If you think you have been scammed, contact the Scam Squad now at 216-443-7035.