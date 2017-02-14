Sky Rage: Air ambulance flights can deliver financially crushing bills to patients

Air Methods is a private, for profit air ambulance company. Based in Colorado, it has bases in 48 states including Ohio. University Hospitals contracts with Air Methods. The 22 rotor mile flight to save Michael Seibert resulted in a bill of $43,000.

CLEVELAND - Big medical bills are a problem for many Americans.

But few services deliver a bigger surprise hit than a life-saving ride on an air ambulance.

Here in Northeast Ohio, we found dozens of court battles with one of the nation's largest private, for-profit air ambulance companies.

In some cases, patients are getting bills for more than 40-thousand dollars.

When private insurance does pay, it's often only a fraction of the cost, leaving patients on the hook for the balance.

"It was the worst headache of my life".

This is a photo of Michael Seibert taken in 2015 during a family reunion. Two days later he experienced "the worst headache" of his life. It was a subarachnoid hemorrhage. (Photo: Michael Seibert)

In the summer of 2015, Michael Seibert was the picture of health.

A photo taken at a family reunion in Geneva, Ohio shows a smiling Seibert, who couldn't have known was to happen less than 48 hours later.

"I was in extreme pain, sweating profusely, nausea, vomiting," Seibert recalled.

With his wife behind the wheel, it took the Mentor couple just 10 minutes to get to TriPoint Hospital in Concord.

It didn't take doctors there much longer to determine Seibert was in big trouble.

In roughly an hour's time from leaving his home in Mentor, Seibert was getting life-saving treatment at UH's Neuro-Intensive Care Unit in Cleveland.

Normally a 45-minute car ride from TriPoint to UH, the med-evac bought Seibert precious time and no doubt vastly improved his outcome.

"A subarachnoid brain hemorrhage. I found out afterward that half the people that suffer this hemorrhage don't make it to the hospital alive. Those that do, 90% suffering a permanent physical impairment. I am one of the lucky ones," Seibert said.

He did need rehabilitation and still suffers from headaches, and short-term memory loss, but Seibert knows that had he not made it so quickly to UH, his outcome would have been different.

Michael Seibert calls the bill for his air ambulance ride, his "October surprise". Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield paid $11,000, leaving Seibert on the hook for the rest: $33,000.

But nothing could have prepared the Seiberts for what soon came in the mail.

"My October surprise. I was well enough finally in October to go through some of the mail. A $43,000 bill for a helicopter ride."

The helicopter that transported Seibert, is owned and operated for Air Methods, a national for-profit air ambulance company.

Based in Colorado, Air Methods operates in 48 states including Ohio.

But it's an out-of-network provider in the eyes of Seibert's insurance company, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Blue Cross Blue Shield sent Seibert a check for $11,000 which was the amount they were willing to pay. Seibert was on the hook for the rest: $33,000.

Rocky Mountain Holdings, Air Method's parent company was determined to collect.

"It was constant, every month, sometimes twice a month dealing with Rocky Mountain Holdings, dealing with Anthem. I was recovering from a brain hemorrhage, the last thing I needed was stress and anxiety in my life. And if you've ever dealt with hospitals and insurance companies, and somebody trying to collect $33,000, it's very stressful. There's a lot of anxiety and stress. That was a lot more harmful than coming up with the money to pay these guys," Seibert told us.

A check of local court dockets reveals Seibert is far from alone.

We found lawsuits involving Air Methods in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Summit and Ashtabula counties.

Judgments against patients ranging from 12,000 to 18,000. Over the years, Air Methods has been sued too, for exorbitant billing.

The 22 "rotor miles' it took to get Seibert to UH cost roughly $6,600, well within Anthem's cap.

But it's the rotor base, the cost of staffing and maintenance that's sky high.

"Rocky Mountain Holdings was going to put me on a monthly installment plan of $2,200 a month. My God, that's a mortgage payment and then some," Seibert said.

"The transports that have private insurance, those are the transports that are bearing the brunt of keeping the system afloat," according to Amanda Thayer, spokesperson for SOAR . "Save Our Air Ambulance Resources". The national advocacy group represents air ambulance companies like Air Methods.

SOAR is working on behalf of air ambulance companies that maintain they are woefully under-reimbursed. Consider this: Medicare reimburses at roughly 50 percent.

Medicaid, which is set at the state level, is even worse. And in some states reimbursement is as low as $200.

"The cost of fuel for one average transport is $450. If Medicaid reimburses at less than half of that you can kind of see where the problem is," Thayer said.

She said Ohio's Medicaid reimbursement rate hovers around $1,700, better than other states, but still doesn't come close to covering operating costs for an air ambulance flight.

While S.O.A.R. pushes for a fair billing solution that will benefit patients, insurance companies, and the air ambulance system, at the other end of the spectrum, is Life Flight, MetroHealth's fleet of helicopters.

Owned and operated by the hospital, their billing rate is different than private companies.

"For patients who have commercial insurance, who have helicopter transport, I think our average out-of-pocket is around $100," said Dr. Bernard Boulanger, Executive Vice President Chief Clinical Officer at MetroHealth.

One hundred dollars?

Even we didn't believe what we were hearing until Dr. Boulanger confirmed the amount. "It's extremely low," he said.

In 2016, Life Flight had more than 1,400 flights.

Nearly half went to other hospitals, not Metro.

Doctor Boulanger believes the market should set the price, but the industry has to provide better information.

"I think helicopter transport is an issue where there really is not enough transparency when it comes to consumers, or care providers to help them make decisions," Dr. Boulanger said.

It's a decision Michael Seibert and his wife didn't have the luxury of making when he was fighting for his life.

"The most frustrating thing that she would tell you was that she had no choice. You have a loved one that doctors tell you is in a life-threatening condition. This is what they are going to do and it just happens. There are no options there are no alternatives. You are told what happens, and it happens," Seibert says.

Air Methods isn't solely to blame according to Seibert.

University Hospitals and the insurance industry are on the hook too.

"The hospitals refuse to address the problem. The large insurance carriers won't pay a large and equitable fee for this service so you have the air ambulance companies who can't survive if they accept in-network payments from Anthem or all the others. All these entities, these huge large organizations with attorneys and the three

After a year and a half of going back and forth, Michael Seibert's billing battle is over. Air Methods agreed to negotiate their fee down.

Michael Seibert and his wife have moved from Mentor and are now enjoying retirement in Florida. However, Seibert says his battle with Air Methods and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield altered his retirement plans.

"It was a hit, it did alter our retirement plans, our future. But some folks out there, they had to declare bankruptcy to get out from under this financial burden," Seibert said.

He and his wife were able to still retire to Florida, but not the way they imagined.

If you are hit with a huge air ambulance bill, experts say there are some things you can do: Try negotiating with the air ambulance service provider. We found numerous cases where patients successfully negotiated their bill down.

Consult with an attorney who has both aviation and insurance experience.

File a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General. Chances are they've received other complaints too. It's also a good idea to be pro-active and talk to your insurance provider before you or a loved one might need this service. Some may offer supplemental insurance that would cover the cost of air ambulance service.

We also reached out to Air Methods.

