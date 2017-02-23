Statistics-driven system ignored child rape cases

The Investigator Tom Meyer (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CUYAHOGA COUNTY - Prosecutors in the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley are learning of new and disturbing details in what they are calling an outrageous handling of juvenile criminal cases.

"It's absolutely atrocious what's happened here," said Jennifer Driscoll, the assistant prosecutor in charge of investigating a couple thousand unprocessed cases involving juvenile crimes.

Driscoll said the juvenile justice unit under Duane Deskins placed a higher value on statistics than they did on justice for young victims of crime, including rape and other sexual assaults.

"It was a very stat-driven system and so stats and reports were very important. And to have active cases lingering would look bad for the stats," Driscoll said.

Driscoll says that might explain why about 2,000 cases were classified 'inactive.'

These are cases that sat dormant collecting dust, and date back to 2013.

O'Malley says some of the cases would have been easy to pursue because suspects confessed. Instead, Driscoll says Deskins' staff did nothing and allowed sex offenders to walk the streets.

"Nothing else happened. Some suspects repeated offenses," Driscoll said.

Deskins left the office in December to take a reported $120,000 job at Cleveland City Hall. Mayor Frank Jackson appointed Deskins to lead an anti-violence program involving youths and young adults.

WKYC Channel 3 News tried to talk to Deskins twice, but each time was told that he was unavailable.

Deskins never returned phone calls. The Investigator Tom Meyer approached Deskins at the end of his work day at City Hall to ask questions on behalf of young victims of crime whose cases were ignored.

"We're not having this conversation," said an irritated Deskins.

The former county prosecutor wanted Meyer to check in with the city's spokesman on an issue that involved the county.

Deskins refused to answer any questions, including those involving 'inactive' cases which Driscoll says no longer exist in O'Malley's office.

"Once a case was marked inactive, it wasn't on anyone's radar," Driscoll explained. "I think Deskins was charged with running a unit that allowed this to happen under him."

Mayor Jackson has acted as though nothing happened. He refused to talk on-camera and said through a spokesman that he had no response to the news involving Deskins.

The spokesman said Jackson has no second thoughts about hiring Deskins.

The prosecutor's office has filed charges in 22 of the 54 sex assault cases initially identified. Driscoll's team is still examining nearly 2000 cases and more charges are likely..

