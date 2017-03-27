'The Investigator' credited by Ohio legislators for 2 bills

(Photo: Mike Leonard/Phil Trexler, WKYC)

COLUMBUS - Two investigations by WKYC Channel 3 News have now prompted Ohio legislators to craft new laws aimed at flaws uncovered by the station’s investigative unit.

One bill, sponsored by state Rep. John Barnes Jr., D-Cleveland, would ban companies that publish jail mug shots from charging individuals who request their photos be deleted.

A second bill, expected to be introduced later this week by state Rep. Bill Patmon, D-Cleveland, would place caps on the number of consecutive hours worked by private ambulance companies at 12. It would also require drivers stop working for 10 hours between shifts.

The bills come in the wake of separate reports by “The Investigator” Tom Meyer of WKYC Channel 3 News and the station’s investigative team.

“The public is in danger,” Patmon said. “There has to be some regulation.”

Meyer’s exclusive report in February exposed private ambulance drivers who said they worked as many as 52 straight hours without sleep. Unlike laws that target truck drivers, current Ohio law does not address hours worked by drivers in the private ambulance industry.

Studies show that overworked drivers are more susceptible to crashes.

“There needs to be a law right now,” said Al Willis, whose brother, Michael, was killed in a crash while being transported in a private ambulance in 2014.

The ambulance driver said she was looking at her cell phone just before crashing on Interstate 71 near Mansfield. It is unclear how many hours she had worked that day. Investigators did not address the issue, reports show.

Community Care Ambulance paid the Willis estate $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit, court records show.

Rep. Patmon’s proposal is expected to be introduced later this week, a spokeswoman said.

Channel 3 News first exposed the mug shot removal fees in a report by Meyer in February 2015. Victims and their supporters called the practice of charging $200 or more to have the images removed a case of “extortion.”

After the Channel 3 News report aired, Rep. Barnes crafted the legislation and earlier this year, the state legislature overwhelmingly approved the measure. It now goes to the Ohio Senate, where it is expected to be approved and sent to Gov. John Kasich.

“This is one of the largest extortionist rackets that has ever been perpetrated,” said Toledo attorney Scott Ciolek.

Ciolek represented individuals who sued three Internet-based companies that published mug shots, but then demanded payment to have the images removed.

Some individuals, whose mug shots were published, were never convicted of a crime. Nonetheless, they were forced to pay a fee to have their photos removed from the websites.

Ciolek, who reached a settlement with the companies after filing a federal lawsuit, said the mug shot fees are “akin to someone setting your house on fire and then charging you to put it out.”

“We absolutely have to stop this,” Barnes said. “It’s hurting people. It’s just wrong. It’s not fair. It’s not the intended purpose of our public policy."

Barnes credited WKYC Channel 3 News for exposing the practice. Meyer’s report was shown to lawmakers before the bill was approved by state representatives.

"I can't thank Channel 3 enough for bringing this to my attention," Barnes said.

© 2017 WKYC-TV