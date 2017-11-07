Issue 1, known as Marsy's Law, passes in Ohio

Ohio voters stood with Marsy.

Voters elected to pass Issue 1, also known as Marsy’s Law on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsy Nicholas, a 21-year-old California woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Shortly after her murder, her ex-boyfriend ran into Marsy's mother in the grocery store while he was out on bail. The run-in prompted Marsy's brother, the billionaire co-founder of the Broadcom Corporation Henry Nicholas, to craft a ballot initiative to protect victims' families from similar unwelcome surprises.

Issue 1 will change Ohio's constitution to include several rights for victims and their families. If these rights are violated, individuals could protest by filing a motion in court. The list of 10 items includes the rights to:

-timely notification of all court proceedings.

-be present and heard at all court proceedings.

-a prompt conclusion of the case.

-refuse an interview or other requests made by the accused in most cases.

-notice when the accused is released or escapes.

-money from the convicted for harm caused, such as compensation for stolen items.

-information about the services available to crime victims.

