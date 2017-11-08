Jacob's last Christmas wishes keep coming true

(NEWS CENTER) -- Members of the law enforcement community from across New England will be coming to Maine Wednesday to visit a sick little boy who loves police cars.

9-year-old Jacob Thompson from Saco is battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma, and his family will be celebrating Christmas this weekend to make sure he gets to experience that at least one more time.

9 year old Jacob Thompson meets some of the officers that helped make up the estimated 100 law enforcement vehicle procession pic.twitter.com/Aw6NspUa2C — LEE GOLDBERG (@WCSHSPORTSGUY) November 8, 2017

The Stoughton, Massachusetts Police Department heard about Jacob’s story --and his love for police cars -- and organized a law enforcement caravan from Massachusetts to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Dozens of police cars will circle in front of Maine Medical Center Wednesday afternoon as a salute to Jacob and all of the patients at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

Law enforcement vehicles from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine are all expected to take part in the procession.

One of Jacob's last wishes is to get Christmas cards, and all over the nation have responded. Jacob has received tens of thousands of cards from all over the world.

A present for Jacob from the Stoughton, MA police department.#NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/r498QqrRCY — TVTEDDY (@TVTEDDY) November 8, 2017

