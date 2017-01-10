Judge wants info about Ohio lethal drug supply

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal judge has ordered Ohio to state whether it has enough lethal injection drugs to proceed with more than three executions this year.



Magistrate Judge Michael Merz gave the Ohio prisons agency until Friday to answer his order.



Merz's order on Tuesday came a day after The Associated Press reported that inventory logs show Ohio has enough supplies of three lethal injection drugs for dozens of executions.



Ohio plans to use a new 3-drug method to put condemned child killer Ronald Phillips to death Feb. 15 and in two more executions in March and April.



More executions are scheduled beyond that. The state hasn't indicated if it has enough drugs for those.



Messages were left for the state seeking comment on Tuesday

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.