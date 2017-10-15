Kenny Britt and Cody Kessler among Browns inactives vs. Texans

Week 6 of the NFL regular season has the Cleveland Browns off to Houston, to take on the Texans. And with that, the Browns are getting some key players back from injury as noticeable Jamie Collins Sr. is playing today.
Our inactives for #CLEvsHOU: pic.twitter.com/QJQ9XjQvBn— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 15, 2017
Wide receiver Kenny Britt will once again be inactive, meaning Kevin Hogan will have to look to Bryce Treggs, Kasen Williams, and others in his first NFL start.
While Cody Kessler will once again be inactive for the sixth straight week meaning DeShone Kizer will be the backup quarterback a week after being benched in favor of Hogan.
Another noticeable inactive is James Burgess Jr. who filled in extremely well for Jamie Collins Sr. when he was out with a concussion. Burgess Jr. however, hurt his knee last week but the good news for Browns fans is that Collins Sr. is back.
Today's #Texans inactives vs. the #Browns #DeepSteelSunday pic.twitter.com/I0O46ZsSTx— Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 15, 2017
While the Texans have no real surprises un their inactives they will be without J.J. Watt who will miss the rest of the season. The most noticeable name is Kevin Johnson and Jordan Todman, but other than that the Texans will trot out their regular lineup.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs