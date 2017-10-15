Kenny Britt and Cody Kessler among Browns inactives vs. Texans

Week 6 of the NFL regular season has the Cleveland Browns off to Houston, to take on the Texans. And with that, the Browns are getting some key players back from injury as noticeable Jamie Collins Sr. is playing today.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt will once again be inactive, meaning Kevin Hogan will have to look to Bryce Treggs, Kasen Williams, and others in his first NFL start.

While Cody Kessler will once again be inactive for the sixth straight week meaning DeShone Kizer will be the backup quarterback a week after being benched in favor of Hogan.

Another noticeable inactive is James Burgess Jr. who filled in extremely well for Jamie Collins Sr. when he was out with a concussion. Burgess Jr. however, hurt his knee last week but the good news for Browns fans is that Collins Sr. is back.

While the Texans have no real surprises un their inactives they will be without J.J. Watt who will miss the rest of the season. The most noticeable name is Kevin Johnson and Jordan Todman, but other than that the Texans will trot out their regular lineup.

