Kids talk honestly about what it's like to be bullied in 2017

A group of 10-16 year olds sat down to talk honestly about what it's like to be bullied in 2017.

While bullying has been a widespread issue for many years, kids today are dealing with a whole knew set of problems.

Mila Barbuto, one of the children in the group, didn't hesitate to discuss her experience with cyber bulling."They created a whole other Instagram account to hate on me." said Barubuto.

Many of the other children had similar stories.

We hear from them tonight, and discuss how parents can help their children overcome these obstacles.

The story airs tonight at 11 on Channel 3 News.

