Know a hero? Nominate one for the Hometown Hero award!

The FBI Citizens Academy Foundation honors four individuals each year as Hometown Heroes. Nominations are being requested now through August 20.

The FBICAF Hero Awards were established to provide community recognition in four categories:

1. Safety Forces

2. Citizen Hero

3. Unsung Hero

4. Community Leader Hero

Safety Forces Hero – This individual or team has demonstrated actions which have gone beyond the call of duty, in light of significant danger to self and/or others. As a result of these selfless actions, the life/lives of others were saved.

Criteria:

• Works for law enforcement, fire, or rescue squad

• Saved life/lives through his or her actions

• Action has occurred in the past three years



Citizen Hero – This citizen or team demonstrates tireless efforts in helping others in a heroic way in the community and makes our community a better place through serving those in need.

Criteria:

• Community service through direct service or leadership role

• Any person, community service organization, or agency

• Services result in bettering lives or saving a life

• Action has occurred in the past three years



Unsung Hero – This person or team has displayed extraordinary effort in assisting victims. This award gives recognition to those who help survivors through the most difficult times.

Criteria:

• Demonstrated exceptional effort in treating victims with respect and concern, ensuring that they were provided support, information and assistance

• Any person, community service organization, or agency

• Services result in taking victims out of bad situations and giving them hope for their future

• Action has occurred in the past three years



Community Leader Hero – This individual has demonstrated actions to make the community a better place. The Community Leader has served as a role model for current and future leaders to emulate. As a result of his/her efforts, the Cleveland community will be a better place.

Criteria:

• Has demonstrated tireless efforts in helping others

• Any person, community service organization or agency

• Action has occurred in the past three years

Click here to download a nomination form.

You can email nominations to rschwalberg@menorahpark.org or mail applications to:

FBI Citizens Academy Foundation of Cleveland

7335 Hillside Lane

Solon, Ohio 44139

Attn: Heroes Award Program



The four awards will be presented at the FBICAF Hometown Heroes Event on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Music Box Supper Club. Details on event coming!

© 2017 WKYC-TV