KSU Coach certification being questioned; What does it take to become a certified coach?

On Tuesday, the certification and credentialing of a Kent State football coach were being called into question.

Namely, the conditioning coach on duty when incoming freshman Tyler Heintz died of hyperthermia at practice.

But what does it take to become a certified coach?

WKYC's Jasmine Monroe tells us it's a lot more complicated than you would think.

According to the NCAA in order for coaches to stay up to date , they are required to attend confrences, clinics, and even online assessments.

It was 19-year-old Tyler Heintz second practice with the Golden Flashes when he was taken by paramedics to a hospital following conditioning drills at Dix Stadium.

The latest report states that Kent State is unable to provide records showing whether, head football strength coach Ross Bowsher, was certified.

According to CBS sports Bowsher who was beginning his second year with the program -- seems to be the only member of the strength and conditioning and training staff without certification.

A certification that's mandatory by the NCAA.

According to the website:Certifications are more than just exams, they are a commitment to continuous learning and professional excellence.

Every three years, coaches must re-certify by earning continuing education units to demonstrate that their professional knowledge and skills are up-to-date.

That includes a variety of activities including attendance at conferences and clinics, online assessments, and self-study courses.

We reached out to KSU as well and received this statement:

" Kent State University continues to assess and review all polices and practices relative to the circumstances surrounding Tyler's death."

Tyler's preliminary cause of death was hyperthermia, but An official cause of death will take at least six more weeks, according to the Portage County Coroner's office.

© 2017 WKYC-TV