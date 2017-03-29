N.C. lawmakers reach agreement to repeal 'bathroom bill'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) — Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore held a 10:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday to announce that an agreement to repeal House Bill 2 has been reached with Gov. Roy Cooper.

House Bill 142 was moved into the Senate Rules Committee Wednesday evening. The bill initially dealt with occupational licensing boards, but will be stripped and replaced.

The bill will go before the Senate Rules Committee at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, where it must pass. The bill must then pass two additional votes on the Senate floor during a session scheduled for 11 a.m.

The bill will then go to the House for a final vote before being sent to Cooper.

The details of the bill were expected to be released late Wednesday night.

The announcement comes as an NCAA deadline looms.

The NCAA is expected to start making decisions on future tournament sites this week and said they will not hold events in North Carolina as long as HB2 remains on the books.

The NCAA gave North Carolina one last warning Thursday about the need for the state to repeal the law or face being blackballed from hosting collegiate athletic championships for six years.

House Bill 2, which was passed last March, requires people to use public bathrooms that match their birth gender and excludes gay and transgender people from discrimination protections, has come under fire by corporations, celebrities and North Carolina cities.

There was a lot of hurried movement at the General Assembly Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats caucused behind closed doors and legislative leaders darted between one another’s offices.

The House repeatedly delayed session until they recessed completely for the night at about 7 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper reportedly cleared his schedule to focus on negotiations for a House Bill 2 repeal.

