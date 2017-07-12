LeBron James crowned king at ESPY awards: Named best NBA player

(Photo: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James is king of the NBA again.

The Cleveland Cavaliers MVP won the ESPY as best NBA player for the fifth time in his career.

He beat out Kevin Durant, Hames Harden, Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard, marking his 14th ESPY overall.

The award ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

LeBron made history this year scoring an average of 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a single season. In the playoffs, he averaged 32.8 points per game and became the first player to compete in seven straight NBA Finals since the 1960s.

Russell Westbrook took home the award for best overall male athlete. Simone Biles, the gold medal Olympic gymnast, was named best female athlete.

Despite LeBron’s ESPY victory, the Golden State Warriors were named the best team.

