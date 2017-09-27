CLEVELAND - Many Americans, particularly parents, want jobs that give them time with family. Companies have taken notice. There are now more legitimate work-from-home jobs than ever before.

Who's hiring and how do you know if they're legit? That's the most important question. Because with more remote jobs available, the more scams there are out there. The FTC estimates that only one in every 55 work-at-home opportunities is legit. But we did some digging for you on how to go about finding the right one.

American Express. U-Haul. Williams Sonoma. These are just some of the big name companies, and hundreds of employers offering jobs these days for people who can't leave home...or don't want to.

"It's offered us that balance where I can continue to do what I want to do. However, I am still a mom and I prioritize my family," says Amy Misenhimer who works with the MomSource Network.

Amy joined the company, which hires moms, dads, retirees, or anyone who wants a flexible schedule.

"We really specialize in flexible full-time, permanent part-time, remote work, or job share which is where two people share one full-time position," says Courtney Jones, Founder of the MomSource network.

But that company is just one of many that place people in work at home jobs. Jobs which include everything from customer service reps which pay upwards of $10 hour at places like Amazon,

to web designers at LinkedIn where you can earn six figures. And if you're good at sales, the sky is the limit

With most work-at-home jobs, you'll need a computer and high-speed internet connection. You may also need a dedicated phone line, a headset and a printer.

What you won't need for most legitimate work at home jobs, is to pay upfront fees, although some of the services that list jobs require a subscription.

But in general, upfront fees are a warning sign. So are things like lack of contact information, vague job descriptions, and negative reviews.

"Common scenarios include stuffing envelopes, data entry, assembling products and mystery shopping," says Frank Cilona, President of the Better Business Bureau of Canton.

One last thing to consider: Is the position a job, or a business endeavor? Home-based franchises, and direct sales companies often require startup fees. Many end up losing thousands, like the woman from our story last week on LuLaRoe

"My initial investment was just under ten thousand," says Amanda Morgan. Now she’s in debt for five grand.

If you are interested in Work At Home opportunities, always check out the company first the Better Business Bureau. www.bbb.com

Also Google the company’s name to see what people are saying.

Work At Home Opportunities:



American Express

https://workfromhomehappiness.com/american-express-customer-service-jobs/

Uhaul

http://jobs.uhaul.com/contact_center.aspx?jobtype=workfromhome

Williams Sonoma

http://careers.williams-sonomainc.com/key/work-at-home-.html

Amazon

https://www.amazon.jobs/location/virtual-locations?base_query=&loc_query=&job_count=10&result_limit=10&sort=relevant&location%5B%5D=virtual-locations&cache

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1337/life/

Hilton

http://jobs.hilton.com/work-from-home.php



Top rated Work At Home companies

https://www.moneytalksnews.com/10-top-rated-companies-hiring-work-from-home-employees/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_campaign=email-2017-02-23-pm&utm_medium=email&subscriber=yes

https://www.moneytalksnews.com/top-25-companies-for-work-from-home-jobs/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_campaign=email-2017-02-02-am&utm_medium=email&subscriber=yes

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/john-rampton/101-work-from-home-jobs_b_9488586.html



Services that list or connect you with Work At Home jobs:



Flex Jobs

https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-work-from-home-jobs-in-2017/



The Mom Project

https://themomproject.com/



Mom Source Network

http://momsourcenetwork.com/

