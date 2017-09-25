Let's Talk: How do we bridge the divide?

AKRON - We’ve heard the question before. How do we bridge the divide and move forward?

Dozens of NFL players kneeled and locked arms in a show of protest during the National Anthem on Sunday, just two days after President Donald Trump stated players should be fired for their actions.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called President Trump’s comments “divisive” and reaction began to flood social media from coaches, players and local leaders.

Is it possible to bridge the divide in today’s political climate? WKYC took that question to the University of Akron’s campus Monday afternoon to open dialogue with the young leaders of tomorrow.

