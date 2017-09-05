Students at Case Western Reserve University protest President Trump's action against DACA

(Photo: Amani Abraham/ WKYC)

A student group at Case Western Reserve University held a rally against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals(DACA), Tuesday.

WKYC streamed the rally on Facebook Live, click the viewer below to watch.

According to organizers, La Alianaza, they hope this rally will server as a "call to action to protect those who need DACA and need support."

The group will also hold a candle light vigil in support of all DACA students on Ohio campuses and nationally at 5 p.m.

