Local Art and Design Shop takes Kyrie Irving Painting out of Store

GV Art & Design located in Lakewood said farewell to Kyrie Irving a second time,Tuesday.
The business, well known for its Cleveland sports apparel, took down their signature painting of the now Boston Celtics guard, ahead of the Cavaliers season opener.
They decided that although the painting took a lot of hard work, it’s “officially time for the painting to come down.”
The GV Art & Design Shop is excited to see the Cavs play the Celtics with high hopes of the Cavs winning in front of a "real sports city."
GV Art & Design documented this even on their instagram account which you can see here
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs