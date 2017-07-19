Local businessman Matt Kaulig set to meet with President Trump today

(Photo: Kaulig Capital)

WASHINGTON - President Trump will host 20 small and medium-sized business leaders at the White House Wednesday as part of "Made in America Week," an effort by the administration to celebrate and showcase companies whose products are made in the United States.

One of the business owners invited was Hudson's own Matt Kaulig, CEO of LeafFliter Gutter Protection. He will be joined by Tim Clepper, President of Kaulig Capital LLC.

A White House spokesman says members of the administration, including the president himself, "will engage with entrepreneurs and workers at the front lines of Made in America, and learn how the Administration can better help them succeed in an effort to protect American manufacturing integrity."

Besides the president, Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance, along with Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta and members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Kaulig himself is already busy getting a glimpse of the White House. He sent us this photo of him posing in front of former first lady Martha Washington's official portrait, standing with a member of the military.

(Photo: Tim Clepper)

Channel 3 News will provide updates on Kaulig's and Clepper's meeting with the president later today.

© 2017 WKYC-TV