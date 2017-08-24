Local cheerleading squad and coaches react to viral practice video

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
-
The Investigator: Euclid officer uses force on handcuffed girl
-
Protect your home from theft for $16 - The Deal Guy
-
'Surban' neighborhoods developing in Greater Cleveland
-
Euclid officer involved in fatal Luke Stewart shooting placed on desk duty
-
Hampden Ave homicide
-
Wayne County fighting back after KKK flyers emerge
-
Summer's best sunglasses are $11 - The Deal Guy
-
Segment 4 of Donovan Live: Jimmy's Take on DeShone Kizer
-
Betsy Kling recaps Total Solar Eclipse
More Stories
-
Man seen in viral video witih Euclid police officer…Aug 24, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
Parma Senior High School discovers bed bugs in buildingAug 24, 2017, 5:05 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Setting up a great weekendFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.