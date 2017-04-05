WKYC
Local non-profit spreads awareness for suicide prevention

WKYC 3:39 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

CLEVELAND - These days, it seems that more teens are struggling with some sort of anxiety and/or depression than ever before. According to the facts provided by Northeast Ohio's LifeAct, an organization that "recognizes teen depression and prevents suicide" there might be a reason it seems like this. 

The following facts are provided by LifeAct:

  • Nearly 40,000 Americans die by suicide each year.
  • Nationwide, suicides account for twice as many deaths as homicides.
  • On average, one in five high school students seriously considers suicide, the second leading cause of death for Ohio teens.

So what is the program doing about it?

  • LifeAct has presented its in-school program to over 150,000 students in 155 high schools in Northeast Ohio.
  • In 2013, LifeAct instructors delivered "Recognizing Teen Depression and Preventing Suicide" to almost 20,000 students, of which over 1,000 came forward asking for help.
  • In response to overwhelming demand, LifeAct is introducing a middle school program.

Learn more about this organization, and how you can get involved by watching this week's episode of "We The People" airing this Friday (4-7-17) at noon.

