Local non-profit spreads awareness for suicide prevention

CLEVELAND - These days, it seems that more teens are struggling with some sort of anxiety and/or depression than ever before. According to the facts provided by Northeast Ohio's LifeAct, an organization that "recognizes teen depression and prevents suicide" there might be a reason it seems like this.

The following facts are provided by LifeAct:

Nearly 40,000 Americans die by suicide each year.

Nationwide, suicides account for twice as many deaths as homicides.

On average, one in five high school students seriously considers suicide, the second leading cause of death for Ohio teens.

So what is the program doing about it?

LifeAct has presented its in-school program to over 150,000 students in 155 high schools in Northeast Ohio.

In 2013, LifeAct instructors delivered "Recognizing Teen Depression and Preventing Suicide" to almost 20,000 students, of which over 1,000 came forward asking for help.

In response to overwhelming demand, LifeAct is introducing a middle school program.

