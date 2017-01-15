local peace,love movement goes global

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body found along Lake Erie shoreline in Conneaut
-
Cultural questions in 5-year-old's murder
-
Giant Eagle closing protest rally
-
Ways to Save: Lose weight and improve posture for under $20
-
Local peace movement goes worldwide Sunday
-
Cleveland homicides on Friday
-
6-gun salute fired in honor of passengers aboard plane
-
The Foundry in The Flats
-
Key pieces of debris recovered from Lake Erie
More Stories
-
FORECAST | Dry MLK HolidayJan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m.
-
Atlanta megachurch pastor Eddie Long, implicated in…Jan 15, 2017, 12:01 p.m.
-
Ohio student named to Forbes 30 under 30 for energy deviceJan 15, 2017, 1:52 p.m.