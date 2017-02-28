WKYC
Local teacher watches Trump address with Rep. Jim Renacci

WKYC 11:15 PM. EST February 28, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As we reported on Monday, a Maple Heights teacher was the guest of Congressman Jim Renacci for President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

Milkovich Middle School teacher Jalen Brown was chosen by Renacci to accompany him to Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Brown, a seventh grade teacher, was one of the students in the Cleveland empowerment group last year. 

But Jalen didn't just get to see the President's speech, he got a rare opportunity to tour the Capitol with Renacci. 

Here are some photos of Jalen's experience, courtesy of Congressman Renacci's office:

 

WKYC

