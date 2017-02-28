Local teacher watches Trump address with Rep. Jim Renacci

Rep. Jim Renacci and Jalen Brown standing on the Speaker's Balcony at the U.S. Capitol on February 28, 2017, (Photo: Rep. Renacci's office)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As we reported on Monday, a Maple Heights teacher was the guest of Congressman Jim Renacci for President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

Milkovich Middle School teacher Jalen Brown was chosen by Renacci to accompany him to Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Brown, a seventh grade teacher, was one of the students in the Cleveland empowerment group last year.

But Jalen didn't just get to see the President's speech, he got a rare opportunity to tour the Capitol with Renacci.

Here are some photos of Jalen's experience, courtesy of Congressman Renacci's office:

Jalen Brown and Rep. Jim Renacci pose in the Congressman's office on February 28, 2017 (Photo: Rep. Jim Renacci's office)

Jalen Brown and Rep. Jim Renacci pose in front of the East Face of the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Rep. Renacci's office)

Rep. Jim Renacci and Jalen Brown standing on the Speaker's Balcony at the U.S. Capitol on February 28, 2017, (Photo: Rep. Renacci's office)

Jalen Brown with Rep. Jim Renacci inside the Ways and Means committee room. (Photo: Rep. Renacci's office)

