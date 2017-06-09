10 Things to do in Northast Ohio this weekend june 9 - 11

As we patiently wait for the warm weekend check out some of the fun festivals and activities going on around your community this weekend.

FREE Parade the Circle

What: University Circle is lit with color, music, and art for all ages. International and national guest artist join Greater Cleveland artists, families, schools and community groups.

Where: Wade Oval at 10820 East Boulevard in Cleveland

When: June 10

4th Annual Rib’s on the Strip

What: Enjoy live entertainment all weekend and enjoy classic ribs

Where: Geneva-On-The-Lake

When: June 9- 11

Riverfront Irish Festival

What: Come down and enjoy fine music, food and fun. With special musical guest: Dulahan and Mary’s Lane and more.

Where: Falls River Square at 2085 Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls

When: June 9- 11

Annual Mayfield Village Cruise Night – Back Downtown

What: Bring your family and friends and enjoy an incredible event Entertainment will be provided during the event at the Gazebo and bands will perform in various locations.

Where: Village of Mayfield at 6622 Wilson Mills Road in Mayfield.

When: June 10 (rain date June 11)

Put-in-Bay Music Fest

What: Family friendly music festival featuring blues, rock, folk and more music at Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial. All music and activities are free to the public.

Where: Perry’s Victory and International Pease Memorial at 93 Delaware Avenue in Put-in-Bay

When: June 10

Bath Art Festival

What: Enjoy fun, food, entertainment and high quality arts and crafts setting of Bath community Park.

Where: Bath Community Park at 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road in Akron

When: June 11

Laurelive Music Festival

What: A weekend full of music, arts and culinary festival. First class culinary and artisan experiences will be provided as well as children activities and educational events.

Where: Laurel School Butler Campus at 7420 Fairmount Road in Novelty

When: June 10 – 11

FREE iHeart Radio Summer Beach Party, & Outdoor Movie.

What: Enjoy free entry into the park all day and activities are free. Activities include a kids Fishing Derby log rolling, kayaking and more.

Where: Pleasant Hill Lake Park at 3431 State Route 95 in Perrysville.

When: June 10

Portage Trail Walkers Hike: Towner’s Woods

What: If you love to hike then this is an activity you don’t want to miss. Join the Portage Trail Walkers on a Hike into Towner’s Wood on various trails.

Where: Towner’s Woods at 2264 Ravenna Road in Kent

When: June 10

FREE Ice Cream Social & Concert in the Park

What: The event starts with an ice cream social followed by upbeat music and activities.

Where: Oberland Park at 14899 Auburn Road in Newbury Township.



When: June 9

