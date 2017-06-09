WKYC
10 Things to do in Northast Ohio this weekend june 9 - 11

Chiamaka Uwagba, WKYC 6:39 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

As we patiently wait for the warm weekend check out some of the fun festivals and activities going on around your community this weekend.

 

FREE Parade the Circle

What: University Circle is lit with color, music, and art for all ages. International and national guest artist join Greater Cleveland artists, families, schools and community groups.

Where: Wade Oval at 10820 East Boulevard in Cleveland

When:  June 10

 

4th Annual Rib’s on the Strip

What: Enjoy live entertainment all weekend and enjoy classic ribs

Where: Geneva-On-The-Lake

When: June 9- 11

 

Riverfront Irish Festival

What: Come down and enjoy fine music, food and fun. With special musical guest: Dulahan and Mary’s Lane and more.

Where: Falls River Square at 2085 Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls

When: June 9- 11

 

Annual Mayfield Village Cruise Night – Back Downtown

What: Bring your family and friends and enjoy an incredible event Entertainment will be provided during the event at the Gazebo and bands will perform in various locations.

Where: Village of Mayfield at 6622 Wilson Mills Road in Mayfield.

When: June 10 (rain date June 11)

 

Put-in-Bay Music Fest

What: Family friendly music festival featuring blues, rock, folk and more music at Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial. All music and activities are free to the public.

Where: Perry’s Victory and International Pease Memorial at 93 Delaware Avenue in Put-in-Bay

When: June 10

 

Bath Art Festival

What: Enjoy fun, food, entertainment and high quality arts and crafts setting of Bath community Park.

Where: Bath Community Park at 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road in Akron

When: June 11

 

Laurelive Music Festival

What: A weekend full of music, arts and culinary festival. First class culinary and artisan experiences will be provided as well as children activities and educational events.

Where: Laurel School Butler Campus at 7420 Fairmount Road in Novelty

When: June 10 – 11

 

FREE iHeart Radio Summer Beach Party, & Outdoor Movie.

What: Enjoy free entry into the park all day and activities are free. Activities include a kids Fishing Derby log rolling, kayaking and more.

Where: Pleasant Hill Lake Park at 3431 State Route 95 in Perrysville.

When: June 10

 

Portage Trail Walkers Hike: Towner’s Woods

What: If you love to hike then this is an activity you don’t want to miss. Join the Portage Trail Walkers on a Hike into Towner’s Wood on various trails.

Where: Towner’s Woods at 2264 Ravenna Road in Kent

When: June 10

FREE Ice Cream Social & Concert in the Park

What: The event starts with an ice cream social followed by upbeat music and activities.

Where: Oberland Park at 14899 Auburn Road in Newbury Township.


When: June 9

