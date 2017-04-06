10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend April 7-9

Easter is fast approaching and if the youngsters haven’t started making baskets yet, we have got you covered.

We have places across Northeast Ohio hosting free events on how to get those baskets ready just in time for Easter.

As for the grown-ups, you are not left out on the Easter activities. Check out some of the events going on around your community.

Easter Egg Hunt in Czech Cultural Garden

What: Activities with the Easter Bunny will give children 10 and under and adults an opportunity to visit the Czech Garden

Where: The Czech Cultural Garden at 880 East Boulevard in Cleveland

When: 1:30 p.m. April 8

Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

What: The event will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items.

Where: Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center at 18100 Royalton Road in Strongsville

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8

FREE Easter Craftival at Pat Catan's

What: Start your Easter celebration early by crafting your Easter basket. Get an Easter Egg Giveaway and a chance to win a Pat Catan’s-inspired Easter Basket.

Where: Pat Catan’s at 1886 West Market Street in Akron

When: April 8

Midsummer Night’s Dream

What: Based on William Shakespeare’s comedy about a night in which supernatural effects, fairies and romantic misadventures are intertwining between imagination and reality.

Where: Playhouse Square at 1501 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

When: April 7

Yuri’s Night at The Great Lakes Science Center

What: Great Lakes Science Centers holds its 21-and-over event to commemorate the day when cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to make a complete orbit around Earth.

Where Great Lakes Science Center at 601 Erieside Avenue in Cleveland

When: 6:30 p.m. until midnight April 9

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

What: With this event, no kids allowed! Don’t miss a chance to collect your own baskets of candy, toys, prizes and vouchers for Wolf Creek gift shop items scattered on the winery grounds.

Where: The Winery at Wolf Creek at 2637 Cleveland Massillon Road

When: April 8- 9

America

What: The Kent Stage welcomes America to perform some of their greatest hits

Where: The Kent Stage at 175 East Main Street in Kent.

When: April 8

Grape Escape wine tasting excursions

What: Enjoy a two-hour wine tasting on the train and be introduced to five different wines on board.

Where: Train departs at Rockside Station at 7900 Old Rockside Road in Independence

When: April 8

Married but Single Too

What: Je’Caryous Johnson is back with the hit play Married but Single Too.

Where: Playhouse Square at 1501 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland

When: April 9

MIX at CMA: Revel

What: Mingle with new people while enjoying drinks, dancing and art collections featuring flowers, sunny skies and warm weather.

Where: Cleveland Museum of Art at 11150 East Boulevard in Cleveland

When: April 7





