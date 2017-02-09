10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend February 10-12

The second weekend of February is here and some of us might be celebrating Valentine's Day this weekend.

While most adults might be thinking of ways to celebrate the romantic weekend, don’t forget about the youngsters.

We have got you covered on some of family friendly events going on around your community.

Pink the Rink

What: Bring your beloved one to skate on PINK ice. All weekend the ice will be tinted pink and decorated in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Where: Wade Oval in University Circle, 10820 East Boulevard in Cleveland

When: Feb.10-12

Free Ice Skating and Rentals

What: February is National Heart Health Awareness month and the Cleveland Clinic wants you to stay active.

Where: Ice Rink on Public Square in Cleveland

When: Feb. 11

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

What: The atmosphere will be full of humor, horror and lots of magic that will have you screaming with laughter.

Where: Playhouse Square at 1501 Euclid Avenue, Suite 200 in Cleveland

When: Feb. 12

Patti Labelle

What: She is known as the first lady of Rock n’ Soul and she will be performing live at Hard Rock Rocksino.

Where: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road in Northfield

When: Feb. 10

Kym Whitley Presents: He Said She Said

What: With more than 30 years of comedy experience, the queen of comedy will have you crying tears of joy.

Where: The Improv, 1148 Main Street in Cleveland

When: Feb. 10-12

Science of Attraction

What: Have a spectacular time at this physics event about attraction and repulsion of particles.

Where: Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Avenue in Cleveland

When: Feb. 11-12

Akron Symphony

What: This event is about music with storytelling and romance. It's passionate impact comes from rich Russian melodies set against orchestral effects.

Where: 92 North Main Street in Akron

When: Feb. 10

Valentine Tea & Tour at the Hower House Victorian Mansion

What: Mouthwatering savories and sweets are offered at this event. Explore the house to enjoy the vintage Valentine exhibits.

Where: The University of Akron, 60 Fir Hill in Akron

When: Feb 12

Explorer Series

What: Join experts and explorers as they illustrate break-throughs facing the world of natural history.

Where: Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval in Cleveland's University Circle

When: Feb. 10

The Great Big Home + Garden Show

What: Explore more than 600 exhibits and interact with over 1,000 experts to renew, refresh and restore your home

Where: I-X Center, One I-X Center Drive in Cleveland

When: Feb. 10-12

