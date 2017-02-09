10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend February 10-12

The second weekend of February is here and some of us might be celebrating Valentine's Day this weekend.
While most adults might be thinking of ways to celebrate the romantic weekend, don’t forget about the youngsters.
We have got you covered on some of family friendly events going on around your community.
What: Bring your beloved one to skate on PINK ice. All weekend the ice will be tinted pink and decorated in honor of Valentine’s Day.
Where: Wade Oval in University Circle, 10820 East Boulevard in Cleveland
When: Feb.10-12
What: February is National Heart Health Awareness month and the Cleveland Clinic wants you to stay active.
Where: Ice Rink on Public Square in Cleveland
When: Feb. 11
Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
What: The atmosphere will be full of humor, horror and lots of magic that will have you screaming with laughter.
Where: Playhouse Square at 1501 Euclid Avenue, Suite 200 in Cleveland
When: Feb. 12
What: She is known as the first lady of Rock n’ Soul and she will be performing live at Hard Rock Rocksino.
Where: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road in Northfield
When: Feb. 10
Kym Whitley Presents: He Said She Said
What: With more than 30 years of comedy experience, the queen of comedy will have you crying tears of joy.
Where: The Improv, 1148 Main Street in Cleveland
When: Feb. 10-12
What: Have a spectacular time at this physics event about attraction and repulsion of particles.
Where: Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Avenue in Cleveland
When: Feb. 11-12
What: This event is about music with storytelling and romance. It's passionate impact comes from rich Russian melodies set against orchestral effects.
Where: 92 North Main Street in Akron
When: Feb. 10
Valentine Tea & Tour at the Hower House Victorian Mansion
What: Mouthwatering savories and sweets are offered at this event. Explore the house to enjoy the vintage Valentine exhibits.
Where: The University of Akron, 60 Fir Hill in Akron
When: Feb 12
What: Join experts and explorers as they illustrate break-throughs facing the world of natural history.
Where: Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval in Cleveland's University Circle
When: Feb. 10
The Great Big Home + Garden Show
What: Explore more than 600 exhibits and interact with over 1,000 experts to renew, refresh and restore your home
Where: I-X Center, One I-X Center Drive in Cleveland
When: Feb. 10-12
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs