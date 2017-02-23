10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend February 24-26

It's time to start off the last weekend of February with concerts, beer tastings, food tastings, conventions and so much more.

We have a lot of fun activities going on this weekend and there is something for everyone.

Check out some of the events going on around your community this weekend.

Cleveland Kurentovanje

What: The “Kurent Jump” will start the weekend festival where the Kurents start trying to scare off winter while partygoers enjoy food and beer.

Where: Goldhorn Brewery, 1361 East 55th Street in Cleveland

When: Feb. 24-25

Cleveland Auto Show

What: The Auto Show marks the beginning of the spring selling season in Northeast Ohio. The event will feature concept, pre-production and production vehicles from the world’s auto manufacturers. Parking for the show is FREE.

Where: I-X Center at One I-X Center Drive in Cleveland

When: Feb. 24- March 5

2nd Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention

What: Get tattooed by your favorite tattoo TV celebrities from Ink Master, Black Ink, Best Ink, Tattoo Nightmares and more!

Where: First Merit Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Ave E in Cleveland

When: Feb. 24-26

Ariana Grande

What: The pop singer will be performing at Quicken Loans Arena.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, One Center Court in Cleveland

When: Feb. 26

Eric Church

What: The country singer will be making a stop in Cleveland and performing at Quicken Loans Arena.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, One Center Court in Cleveland

When: Feb. 24

Kent Beatlefest

What: Enjoy free, live Beatles and British Invasion music.

Where: Check out the action at 18 different downtown Kent venues

When: Feb. 24



Wine and Beer Tasting with Kunde Wines, Crusher Wines and Shorts Brewing

What: Enjoy 10-15 different wines from Kunde and Sebastiani to sample. There will be 8 beers available from Short Brewing and the chef will be pairing food with wine and beer samples.

Where: Kunde Winery, Crusher Wine & Shorts Brewing at 14900 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood

When: Feb. 24



Murder Mystery in the Hay-McKinney Mansion

What: This year’s theme “Murder of a Millionaire,” promises an evening of excess, excitement and suspense as the audience works together to solve the mysterious death of a millionaire.

Where: Cleveland History Center, 10825 East Boulevard in Cleveland

When: Feb. 25



Second Annual Flats East Bank Mardi Gras Crawl

What: Flats East Bank presents its second annual Mardi Gras crawl hosted by some of downtown Cleveland’s favorite restaurants and bars.

Where: Flats at East Bank, 1055 Old River Road in Cleveland

When: Feb. 25

2nd Annual Wholey Cow

What: Get the opportunity to taste food from eight of the best chefs on the east side of Cleveland and sip on beer from Platform Beer Co.

Where: Sol at 38257 Glenn Avenue in Willoughby

When: Feb. 26

(© 2017 WKYC)