10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend February 24-26

It's time to start off the last weekend of February with concerts, beer tastings, food tastings, conventions and so much more.
We have a lot of fun activities going on this weekend and there is something for everyone.
Check out some of the events going on around your community this weekend.
What: The “Kurent Jump” will start the weekend festival where the Kurents start trying to scare off winter while partygoers enjoy food and beer.
Where: Goldhorn Brewery, 1361 East 55th Street in Cleveland
When: Feb. 24-25
What: The Auto Show marks the beginning of the spring selling season in Northeast Ohio. The event will feature concept, pre-production and production vehicles from the world’s auto manufacturers. Parking for the show is FREE.
Where: I-X Center at One I-X Center Drive in Cleveland
When: Feb. 24- March 5
2nd Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention
What: Get tattooed by your favorite tattoo TV celebrities from Ink Master, Black Ink, Best Ink, Tattoo Nightmares and more!
Where: First Merit Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Ave E in Cleveland
When: Feb. 24-26
What: The pop singer will be performing at Quicken Loans Arena.
Where: Quicken Loans Arena, One Center Court in Cleveland
When: Feb. 26
What: The country singer will be making a stop in Cleveland and performing at Quicken Loans Arena.
Where: Quicken Loans Arena, One Center Court in Cleveland
When: Feb. 24
What: Enjoy free, live Beatles and British Invasion music.
Where: Check out the action at 18 different downtown Kent venues
When: Feb. 24
Wine and Beer Tasting with Kunde Wines, Crusher Wines and Shorts Brewing
What: Enjoy 10-15 different wines from Kunde and Sebastiani to sample. There will be 8 beers available from Short Brewing and the chef will be pairing food with wine and beer samples.
Where: Kunde Winery, Crusher Wine & Shorts Brewing at 14900 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood
When: Feb. 24
Murder Mystery in the Hay-McKinney Mansion
What: This year’s theme “Murder of a Millionaire,” promises an evening of excess, excitement and suspense as the audience works together to solve the mysterious death of a millionaire.
Where: Cleveland History Center, 10825 East Boulevard in Cleveland
When: Feb. 25
Second Annual Flats East Bank Mardi Gras Crawl
What: Flats East Bank presents its second annual Mardi Gras crawl hosted by some of downtown Cleveland’s favorite restaurants and bars.
Where: Flats at East Bank, 1055 Old River Road in Cleveland
When: Feb. 25
What: Get the opportunity to taste food from eight of the best chefs on the east side of Cleveland and sip on beer from Platform Beer Co.
Where: Sol at 38257 Glenn Avenue in Willoughby
When: Feb. 26
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs