10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend January 13-16

It is going to be a lengthy four-day weekend and there is no better way than to take advantage of your free time by checking out some activities around your community.
Take a look at some of the events going on around Northeast Ohio this weekend.
Cleveland Outdoor Adventure Show
What: Explore 120 exhibits of outfitters, hunting and fishing gear from all over the world.
Where: International Exposition Center On IX Center Dr. Cleveland
When: Jan. 13-15
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert
What: The show will feature music by Peter Boyer, Kurt Carr, Duke Ellington and so much more.
Where: 11001 Euclid Ave. Cleveland
When: Jan. 15
What: Bring the whole family and enjoy the beautiful North Coast Harbor and explore different ice sculptures.
Where: 1100 Rock and Roll Boulevard Cleveland
When: Jan. 16
Progressive Mid-America Boat Show
What: Ohio’s largest boating show will have a variety of exhibits and activities for boat lovers and you can get an opportunity to learn to scuba dive for free.
Where: International Exposition Center, One IX Center Drive Cleveland
When: Jan. 12-16
What: Ohio native from NBC’s The Voice will be releasing her new record and sharing unreleased favorites from her record.
Where: 6138 Riverview Road Suit F Peninsula Ohio
When: Jan. 13
What: The early founders of jam rock are back in Youngstown after seven years. Do not miss a chance to see the iconic trio perform.
Where: Edward W. Powers Auditorium, 260 West Federal Street Youngstown, Ohio
When: Jan. 13
What: Try something new like live ice carving /sculptures and appearances by an ice princess and winter snowman. Other activities include snowshoeing, snow-themed crafts, face painting, refreshments and more.
Where: The West Woods Oak Room A
When: Jan. 15
What: If you own a cat, you can bring your furry friends for a free photo shoot to the cleveland.com office
Where: 1801 Superior Ave. Cleveland, OH
When: Jan. 14
What: Feel the effect of Michael Carbonaro as he makes you believe the unbelievable.
Where: Akron Civic Theatre
When: Jan. 13
What: Get inspirational ideas for your wedding and meet more than 200 wedding experts offering their best advice, specials, wedding packages, food tasting and giveaways.
Where: International Exposition Center, One IX Center Drive Cleveland
When: Jan. 14-15
