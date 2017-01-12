10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend January 13-16

North Coast Ice Fest (Photo: North Coast Ice Fest)

It is going to be a lengthy four-day weekend and there is no better way than to take advantage of your free time by checking out some activities around your community.

Take a look at some of the events going on around Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Cleveland Outdoor Adventure Show

What: Explore 120 exhibits of outfitters, hunting and fishing gear from all over the world.

Where: International Exposition Center On IX Center Dr. Cleveland

When: Jan. 13-15

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert

What: The show will feature music by Peter Boyer, Kurt Carr, Duke Ellington and so much more.

Where: 11001 Euclid Ave. Cleveland

When: Jan. 15

North Coast Harbor Ice Fest

What: Bring the whole family and enjoy the beautiful North Coast Harbor and explore different ice sculptures.

Where: 1100 Rock and Roll Boulevard Cleveland

When: Jan. 16

Progressive Mid-America Boat Show

What: Ohio’s largest boating show will have a variety of exhibits and activities for boat lovers and you can get an opportunity to learn to scuba dive for free.

Where: International Exposition Center, One IX Center Drive Cleveland

When: Jan. 12-16

Emily Keener CD Release Show

What: Ohio native from NBC’s The Voice will be releasing her new record and sharing unreleased favorites from her record.

Where: 6138 Riverview Road Suit F Peninsula Ohio

When: Jan. 13

Glass Harp Homecoming Concert

What: The early founders of jam rock are back in Youngstown after seven years. Do not miss a chance to see the iconic trio perform.

Where: Edward W. Powers Auditorium, 260 West Federal Street Youngstown, Ohio

When: Jan. 13

Frozen Fest

What: Try something new like live ice carving /sculptures and appearances by an ice princess and winter snowman. Other activities include snowshoeing, snow-themed crafts, face painting, refreshments and more.

Where: The West Woods Oak Room A

When: Jan. 15

Cutest Cat Photo

What: If you own a cat, you can bring your furry friends for a free photo shoot to the cleveland.com office

Where: 1801 Superior Ave. Cleveland, OH

When: Jan. 14

Michael Carbonaro Live

What: Feel the effect of Michael Carbonaro as he makes you believe the unbelievable.

Where: Akron Civic Theatre

When: Jan. 13

Today’s Bride

What: Get inspirational ideas for your wedding and meet more than 200 wedding experts offering their best advice, specials, wedding packages, food tasting and giveaways.

Where: International Exposition Center, One IX Center Drive Cleveland

When: Jan. 14-15



