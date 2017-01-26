10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend January 27-29

The last weekend of January is fast approaching and what better way to have some fun memories than checking out where you can go to have a good time around your community.

Here are some ideas across Northeast Ohio.

Ice Carving Social

What: A free event that will highlight interactive creations and extraordinary ice displays. Bring your sled to ride down Overlook Hill.

Where: Cleveland Public Square

When: Jan. 29

Great Lakes Science Center

What: Hand-on activities with hundreds of science exhibits. Experience science up close during mobile cart demonstrations and check out breathtaking science shows.

Where: Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Avenue in Cleveland

When: Jan. 27-28

Groundhog Fun Day

What: The festival will present live animal demonstrations relating to the natural and unnatural history of springtime.

Where: Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive in Cleveland

When: Jan. 28

Cleveland Winter Beerfest

What: Enjoy 400 fresh craft beers of all styles and tastes while raising funds for the Music Education Society.

Where: Huntington Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland

When: Jan. 27-28

Cleveland Motorcycle Show

What: If you are a bike lover, then this is where you need to be and pick your dream bike from various motorcycle brands.

Where I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland

When: Jan 27-29

The Temptations

What: Go back in time and enjoy one the greatest boy bands of all time. The group was highly influential in the creation of R&B and soul.

Where: Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park at 10777 Northfield Road in Northfield

When: Jan. 29

Super Hero and Princess Weekend

What: The kids will have a blast meeting their favorite super heroes and princesses. The event includes a pancake breakfast, skating, putt-putt and sledding.

Where: Lock3 Akron, 200 S. Main Street in Akron

When: Jan. 28-29

Tom Green

What: If you haven’t laughed all week, then you need to be with the funniest, most unpredictable personality on MTV.

Where: Pickwick & Frolic at 2035 E.4th Street in Cleveland

When: Jan. 27-28

7th Annual Polar Bear Jump and 5k Run/Walk

What: Join the Polar Bear jumpers and 5K Race/Walkers to raise money for charities while having a blast.

Where: Chippewa Lake Beach at Chippewa Lake in Medina

When: Jan. 28

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

What: The atmosphere will be full of humor, horror and lots of magic that will have you screaming with laughter.

Where: Cleveland Play House at Playhouse Square at 1501 Euclid Avenue Suite 200 in Cleveland

When: Jan 26-29.

