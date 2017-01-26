10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend January 27-29

The last weekend of January is fast approaching and what better way to have some fun memories than checking out where you can go to have a good time around your community.
Here are some ideas across Northeast Ohio.
What: A free event that will highlight interactive creations and extraordinary ice displays. Bring your sled to ride down Overlook Hill.
Where: Cleveland Public Square
When: Jan. 29
What: Hand-on activities with hundreds of science exhibits. Experience science up close during mobile cart demonstrations and check out breathtaking science shows.
Where: Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Avenue in Cleveland
When: Jan. 27-28
What: The festival will present live animal demonstrations relating to the natural and unnatural history of springtime.
Where: Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive in Cleveland
When: Jan. 28
What: Enjoy 400 fresh craft beers of all styles and tastes while raising funds for the Music Education Society.
Where: Huntington Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland
When: Jan. 27-28
What: If you are a bike lover, then this is where you need to be and pick your dream bike from various motorcycle brands.
Where I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland
When: Jan 27-29
What: Go back in time and enjoy one the greatest boy bands of all time. The group was highly influential in the creation of R&B and soul.
Where: Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park at 10777 Northfield Road in Northfield
When: Jan. 29
Super Hero and Princess Weekend
What: The kids will have a blast meeting their favorite super heroes and princesses. The event includes a pancake breakfast, skating, putt-putt and sledding.
Where: Lock3 Akron, 200 S. Main Street in Akron
When: Jan. 28-29
What: If you haven’t laughed all week, then you need to be with the funniest, most unpredictable personality on MTV.
Where: Pickwick & Frolic at 2035 E.4th Street in Cleveland
When: Jan. 27-28
7th Annual Polar Bear Jump and 5k Run/Walk
What: Join the Polar Bear jumpers and 5K Race/Walkers to raise money for charities while having a blast.
Where: Chippewa Lake Beach at Chippewa Lake in Medina
When: Jan. 28
Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
What: The atmosphere will be full of humor, horror and lots of magic that will have you screaming with laughter.
Where: Cleveland Play House at Playhouse Square at 1501 Euclid Avenue Suite 200 in Cleveland
When: Jan 26-29.
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs